Image copyright Police issue Image caption Fifteen dogs including a pregnant bitch were stolen in the raid on the kennels

A man and woman have admitted handling stolen Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs taken during a raid on a breeder in Lincolnshire.

Barry Darling, 51, and Bridget Darling, 40, pleaded guilty to a single charge of handling stolen goods at Lincoln Crown Court.

It follows a raid on a commercial breeder in Middle Rasen, Lincolnshire, between 21 and 24 September 2015.

They were bailed and are due to be sentenced at a later date.

The pair, from Batley, West Yorkshire, will be sentenced alongside Craig Jackson and Barbara Ann Petrie-Harrison, both from the Basingstoke area, who previously admitted their involvement with a commercial burglary at the kennels.

'Dog theft capital'

Lisa Harding, prosecuting, told the court eleven dogs were recovered from the Darlings but could not be positively identified by the owner as those missing.

Fifteen dogs, including a pregnant bitch, were stolen in the raid.

She added that following the burglary the complainant had needed to start her business from scratch.

Earlier this year, Lincolnshire was dubbed the 'dog theft capital of Britain' after research by The Insurance Emporium found the number of dog thefts in the county to be the highest in the UK.

Campaigners have said the problem is made worse as the crime is classed no differently to having your bicycle stolen.

They want pet theft to be classed as a specific crime.

At the time of the theft, Rachel Nugent, daughter of the dogs' owner, Maddie Cowling, said the theft had left everyone in the family devastated.

"We are King Charles Cavalier crazy - we've never known life without them," she said.

"It has just destroyed us."

Judge Andrew Easteal adjourned sentencing for the preparation of probation reports but said "none of the defendants would lose their liberty".