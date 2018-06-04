Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Steven Feeley denied murder but was found guilty following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court

A man has been found guilty of murdering a man at a house in Lincolnshire.

Gareth Bailey, 29, was found seriously injured at his home at Chapman Court, Ingoldmells, near Skegness on 6 December. Police said he died in hospital after being stabbed.

Steven Feeley, aged 40, of Eudo Road, Skegness, was convicted following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Mr Bailey's family said they had "been left heartbroken and angry".

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Gareth Bailey was described by his family as "loved by everyone who knew him"

In a statement, his wife Kimberley Bailey said she was "struggling to understand why this happened" to the father of three.

"Our lives have been turned upside down following Gareth's death.

"We have been left heartbroken and angry that he was taken from us at such a young age.

"Gareth had so much life still to live and each day is still very difficult and emotional.

"We are struggling to understand why this happened and to come to terms with the fact that we will never see Gareth again."

She described her husband as "out-going, fun and a big character" who "enjoyed life" and that no sentence would "ever reflect the loss that we have suffered by his needless and tragic death".

"We will now start to try and re-build our lives, we ask for privacy and respect from the media at this difficult time and hope that this tragic case highlights to others the devastating impact that can result from people who either carry or are prepared to use knives."

Feeley is due to be sentenced next week.