Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Lincolnshire Police said they would like speak to the man pictured, who may be able to help with the investigation

Police investigating an alleged hate crime in Lincoln have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

It comes after a 14-year-old boy was allegedly slapped and subjected to homophobic comments in an incident on High Street, on Saturday at 21:30 BST.

Lincolnshire Police said it would like speak to the man pictured, who may be able to help with the investigation.

He is described as white, 5'10" tall, of medium build with a shaven head and in his fifties.

