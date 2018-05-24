Image caption Bonnie Wright is best known to millions as the celluloid incarnation of Ginny Weasley

One of the stars of the Harry Potter films has premiered her directorial debut in a hair salon.

The short, Medusa's Ankles, is helmed by Bonnie Wright, best known for her role as the boy wizard's love interest Ginny Weasley.

It also features Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the adaptations of JK Rowling's novels.

Wright, 27, said her movie was about "the intimate experience" you have while sat in the hairdressers.

More from Lincolnshire

Based on a short story by A.S. Byatt, the film centres around Susannah, played by Kerry Fox, and Isaacs as Lucian the hairdresser.

Wright, who said she was inspired to take up directing from her time "as a curious kid on the Harry Potter sets", said it takes a twist when the salon's interior design suddenly changes.

"It shifts Susannah into a new space where she looks a lot older, and feels a lot older," she said.

"She is slowly pushed out by Lucian - who becomes more self-obsessed with his own life."

She said she chose to premiere the film in a real salon so customers could see it and relate to the characters.

"I think some people like that experience, but most are in the same mindset as Susannah, the client, and don't like to sit looking at themselves in the mirror for all that time," she said.

Medusa's Ankles is being shown at the Sincil Salon in Lincoln until Saturday, as part of a wider programme of arts events in the city.

Image copyright Bonnie Wright/Bon Bon Lumiere Image caption Medusa's Ankles stars Jason Isaacs - who co-starred with the director in Harry Potter