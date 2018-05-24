Image copyright AFP Image caption John Bromell, from Willingham by Stow, near Gainsborough, went missing in the French Alps in January

The body of a man found in the French Alps last week is that of a missing British skier, French police confirmed.

John Bromell, 39, from Willingham by Stow, near Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, was last seen on the Paquis chairlift in Tignes, on 7 January.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British man following his death in France."

It said it was in contact with the French authorities.

At the time of Mr Bromell's disappearance, there was more than 1m (3ft) of snow reported in the resort, with a warning about the risk of avalanches issued.

A full-scale search by French police was hampered by what were described as "terrible conditions".