Image copyright Alison Hall Image caption The African grey parrot is known to sing Always Look on the Bright Side of Life - the Monty Python song featured in the film Life of Brian

The owner of an African grey parrot that sings songs from Monty Python has appealed for help after it escaped.

The bird named Charlie flew off as it was being dropped off at a house in Grainthorpe, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

Owner Alison Hall, who works for a missing dog service, said one of the 15-year-old parrot's favourite songs is Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.

She said despite parrots being more difficult to track than dogs she was hopeful someone might hear it singing.

As well as singing, the parrot can count, and is known to give orders to the family's other parrot, called Treacle.

Mrs Hall, and her husband Mark, believe Charlie might be trying to find its way home to Besthorpe, near Newark, about 50 miles away.

Since going missing, the family has been driving the route on a daily basis, and they are appealing for anyone in the area to keep an eye and ear out for Charlie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DogLost service.

