A former Skegness hotelier has been jailed for 14 years after admitting rape and other sex attacks against two young boys.

Paul Parker, who ran a hotel in the resort from the late-1980s, admitted a string of charges dating back to 1997 at a previous hearing.

As well as the rape of a boy aged under 13, Parker also admitted further charges of indecent assault.

Lincoln Crown Court heard he had caused "incalculable damage" to his victims.

Parker, 57, formerly of Chapel St Leonards, but now of no fixed address, admitted four charges of indecent assault on a male and a further charge of indecency with a child between January 1997 and January 1999 relating to one boy.

He also admitted one charge of rape and two charges of causing a child to engage in sexual activity between 2007 and 2012 in relation to a second boy under the age of 13.

Andrew Howarth, prosecuting, told the court that when Parker was arrested on suspicion of abusing one boy, detectives found photographs showing him sexually abusing a second boy.

Officers later traced the second boy who said he had been raped and sexually abused by Parker.

Andrew Howarth, prosecuting, told the court the boy abused in the 1990s has since suffered from anxiety and depression, together with problems in controlling his anger.

The second boy has also suffered serious problems as a result of the abuse he suffered and is now struggling to deal with what happened to him.

Parker was placed on the sex offenders' register for life and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order banning him from future contact with any boy under the age of 16.