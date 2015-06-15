Image caption A procession led by a giant King John figure went up Steep Hill in Lincoln

The 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta has been celebrated in Lincoln with a delivery of a facsimile of the parchment to Lincoln Castle.

It was taken to the castle in a procession led by a giant King John figure.

The city holds one of four remaining original copies of the charter, which was signed by King John at Runnymede in 1215.

Schoolchildren who helped make the facsimile also joined the procession.

'Baron' sculptures

A trail of 25 decorative sculptures have also been installed in Lincoln - each representing one of the barons who were present at Magna Carta's sealing.

Image caption Musicians and storytellers performed throughout the city streets

Organiser David Hill said: "We've got a 20m-long parchment - which is a facsimile of the original - and on top of it are words and designs from schoolchildren in the city."

Emma Tatlow, from Visit Lincoln, said the anniversary was helping attract tourists to the city, with more than 70,000 visiting the charter at the Lincoln Castle since April.

What is Magna Carta?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Magna Carta was not signed, but sealed by King John at Runnymede in 1215

Magna Carta outlined basic rights with the principle that no one was above the law, including the king.

It charted the right to a fair trial, and limits on taxation without representation.

It inspired a number of other documents, including the US Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Only three clauses are still valid: the one guaranteeing the liberties of the English Church; the clause confirming the privileges of the City of London and other towns; and the clause that states that no free man shall be imprisoned without the lawful judgement of his equals.

The British Library has two copies of the 1215 Magna Carta.

Source: The British Library