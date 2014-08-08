Image copyright SKDC Image caption The complex will be built by the district council as an extension to the current cinema

Nearly £5m has been allocated to help "transform" a Lincolnshire town centre into a "much more attractive destination", a council claims.

The project in Grantham would include a large multiplex cinema, restaurants and office space.

Landowners South Kesteven District Council has assigned the money to the complex with a planning application due to be submitted by the end of the year.

The authority's offices in the town's cultural quarter will also be rebuilt.

Council leader Linda Neal said: "We decided to develop the site because it's vital to improve the quality of facilities that are on offer in Grantham."

Ms Neal pledged that other projects for the district would not suffer as a result of the large amount of money allocated to the development.

If given the go-ahead, work could start later this year with completion expected by summer 2015.