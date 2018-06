Image copyright Police handout Image caption Wayne Jennings was injured on 1 June and later died in hospital

A 50-year-old woman has been charged with wasting police time during an investigation into the death of a builder in Lincolnshire.

Karen Worrell, of Conisholme Road, North Somercotes, will appear before Skegness Magistrates on 5 August.

Wayne Jennings, 43, died after being injured during an incident in Jubilee Road, North Somercotes, on 1 June.

Jareth Wadner, 25, from South Somercotes, was charged with manslaughter following his death.