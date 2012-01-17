A Lincolnshire council has backed plans to invest £2.5m to build more than 200 affordable homes.

More than 7,600 households are on East Lindsey District Council's housing waiting list.

The council's executive board said it was "keen to help create more opportunities for people to have their own home and give the construction industry a boost".

The full council will discuss the proposals again on 29 February.

Most of the homes would be built in towns, with about 40 earmarked for rent in rural areas.

Skegness and Louth are the main towns in the district, which includes a stretch of the Lincolnshire coast.

The council has spent £5.1m since 2004 to build more than 500 affordable homes.

In a decision earlier this month, the council turned down plans for a £50m development in Mablethorpe, which included 180 homes.

The Lindum Group wanted to build the housing but East Lindsey District Council rejected the scheme, which it said would have a detrimental impact on the town centre.