Image caption David Twigg and his partner Julie Dixon were confronted by two men at his workshop

Bus passengers who could have information on a Lincolnshire murder are being sought by police.

David Twigg, 46, was found dead on 13 March after being left in a building in Station Yard, Burgh Le Marsh, which was set on fire.

Officers want to speak to people on the Skegness to Lincoln Stagecoach bus which called at the stop next to Station Yard at about 1550 GMT.

They also want to trace two cars parked in the yard at the time.

The vehicles are thought to have been small saloons, one dark and one light in colour, with more than one person inside.

Mr Twigg and his partner Julie Dixon were attacked at the workshop he owned in the former railway goods depot.

Ms Dixon escaped but Mr Twigg, who is thought to have died from breathing in smoke, was found later.

Officers have said they are looking for two men, described as white and wearing dark clothing.