Leicester: Bomb squad called to suspicious package in bin
Several roads in Leicester were taped off by police after a suspicious package was found inside a bin.
Officers were called to a report in Saxby Street at 13:40 BST on Monday, and a cordon was put in place.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) went to the scene and the cordon was extended to include other nearby roads.
The item was examined at the scene and roads reopened after it was deemed not to be a viable explosive device.
Leicestershire Police said no homes were evacuated and there was no risk to the public.
The force has not released any additional information about the item at this time.
