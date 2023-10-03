Leicester: Face masks mandatory again in parts of city hospitals
People in some parts of Leicester's hospitals will be required to wear face masks again after a rise in coronavirus cases among patients.
Face coverings are now needed in clinical areas of the Leicester Royal Infirmary, the Leicester General and Glenfield Hospital, senior medics said.
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) insisted the number of infections were "low".
However, it said the step would protect, patients, staff and visitors.
UHL said the re-introduction of mandatory face mask wearing covered wards and the emergency department waiting area.
However, masks will not be mandatory in non-clinical spaces like the offices, lifts, restaurants and corridors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
UHL's chief nurse Julie Hogg said: "We are constantly monitoring Covid-19 levels in our hospitals, and as a result we are reintroducing mask wearing in clinical areas.
"The number of patients testing positive for Covid remains low but has increased, and we are determined to ensure the safety of patients, colleagues and visitors to the hospital.
"Mask wearing is not mandatory in non-clinical spaces, such as offices, lifts, restaurants and corridors, but we will keep the situation under review."
