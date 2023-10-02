Ratcliffe-on-Soar: Man killed in crash involving car and lorry on A453
- Published
A man was killed in a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A453 in Leicestershire.
Emergency services were called to the dual-carriageway, near Ratcliffe-on-Soar, at 15:40 BST on Sunday after the crash between a blue Renault Kangoo and a white Scania lorry.
Leicestershire Police said the driver of Renault, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Scania driver was not injured, the force said.
The police said the crash happened on the southbound carriageway on the Leicestershire side of the county border.
They have asked anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or saw either vehicle beforehand to contact them.
