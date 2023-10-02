Leicester: Second murder arrest after man fatally stabbed
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Leicester.
A 59-year-old man was found injured in Conduit Street at 19:30 BST on Saturday and died at the scene.
A 29-year-old man was subsequently detained on suspicion of murder.
Now Leicestershire Police say officers have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a third man, 31, on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a single stab wound to the chest, the force said.
All three suspects remain in custody and officers have appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.