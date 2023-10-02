Hospice nurse and MND patient complete half-marathon
- Published
A hospice nurse and a motor neurone disease (MND) patient in a wheelchair have worked together to complete a half-marathon in Leicester.
Amy Brown and Graham Taylor finished the 13.1 mile (21km) course in one hour and 45 minutes.
Almost 3,500 runners took part in the annual half-marathon and newly-introduced 10km event on Sunday to raise money for the LOROS hospice.
Ms Brown and Mr Taylor are hoping to raise £1,200 for the charity.
Mr Taylor, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, was diagnosed with MND in 2022 and uses a manual wheelchair.
The 58-year-old said he would be "lost" without the support of the nurses at LOROS.
"At first I was a little bit angry... 'why me?' But then, thought it's not going to go away," he said.
"I've just got to embrace what I've got and enjoy the time I've got to be honest.
"I'd be lost without LOROS. We've got MND nurses, who are very supportive and nothing's too much trouble."
He said he did not want his disability to stop him from taking part in the event.
Ms Brown said she was not an experienced runner but had been training since Mr Taylor asked her to take part with him.
"I've been going out quite a lot and every time I'm running, it's getting easier and easier," she said.
"I've got the abilities to do it, so why not.
"Graham, bless him, he can't do it so I went for it and he was on my mind every mile."
The LOROS event returned in October 2022 after a two-year break due to flooding and the Covid pandemic.
This year's starting klaxon was fired by BBC East Midlands Today presenter Anne Davies at 09:15 BST at Victoria Park.
The route took runners through the city, including Watermead Park, the Golden Mile and Abbey Park.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.