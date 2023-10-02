Leicester: Four people charged with stab murder of man
Four people have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in Leicester.
Officers were called to Narborough Road at 21:45 BST on Wednesday to reports of the stabbing.
Junior Osborne was taken to hospital where he died. The 50-year-old was described as a "beloved brother, dad and husband" by his family.
The four - aged between 16 and 18 - are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later on Monday.
Leicestershire Police said two 16-year-old boys from Leicester and a 17-year-old male from Thurmaston - who cannot be named for legal reasons - had all been charged with murder.
James Williams, 18, from Pelham Way, Leicester, has also been charged with murder.
