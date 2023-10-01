Leicester murder probe after man dies from stabbing
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Leicester city centre.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to Conduit Street by paramedics at 19:30 BST on Saturday.
A 59-year-old man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.
A man aged 29 who was close to the scene was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody on Sunday.
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, the senior investigating officer, said "a lot of people" were in Conduit Street at time of the incident and has urged people to come forward with information.
He also urged drivers in the area between 19:00 and 19:30 BST with any dashcam footage to get in touch with the police.
"There are a couple of events happening in and around Conduit Street today and police will try to keep the disruption to a minimum and open the street as soon as possible," Det Ch Insp Sinski added.
Officers are in the process of contacting the man's next of kin and a post-mortem will take place in due course, the force said.
