Junior Osborne: Detectives seek potential witness to man's stab death
Detectives investigating the murder of a 50-year-old man have urged a potential witness to come forward.
Junior Osborne died in hospital after he was stabbed in Narborough Road, Leicester, on Wednesday evening.
Four teenagers - aged between 18 and 16 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
The potential witness was said to be wearing a hooded top, jogging bottoms with a black jacket and wearing a rucksack, Leicestershire Police said.
Det Insp Mark Parish from Leicestershire Police said the man was walking past the Subway store on the Narborough Road towards Panton Street at about 21:40 BST.
"We would really like to hear from a man who was walking very near to where the incident occurred on Wednesday evening," he said.
"This man must have been frightened by what he saw and we would very much like to speak to him as a witness.
"I would like to stress that there is nothing for him to worry about, we would just like to hear his account of what happened."
In a statement, Mr Osborne's family said he was a "beloved brother, dad and husband".
Detectives said they are trying to piece together Mr Osborne's last moments and are urging anyone with information or drivers in the area that night with dashcam footage to come forward.
