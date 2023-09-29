Girl, 6, in hospital after being hit by car in Whetstone
- Published
A six-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a car in a Leicestershire village.
The child was struck by the vehicle in Enderby Road, Whetstone, at about 18:10 BST on Thursday, Leicestershire Police said.
The force said the girl had been pushing a bike near Jubilee Park when she was hit by a Mercedes A class.
She was taken to hospital but her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The road was closed in both directions while emergency services responded at the scene and was later reopened.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.
