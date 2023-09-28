Leicester: Murder arrests after man stabbed in street
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Narborough Road at 21:45 BST on Wednesday where paramedics were treating a man in his 50s.
He was taken to hospital but later died from his injury.
Detectives said an 18-year-old man and two boys had been arrested on suspicion of murder and were being held in custody.
A stretch of Narborough Road, between the junctions of Norman Street and Paton Street, remains cordoned off while investigations continue.
Det Insp Mark Parish, of Leicestershire Police, said: "Our investigation is in its early stages and officers will be in the area carrying out further enquiries and providing reassurance to the community."
He said the area would have been busy with drivers and pedestrians at the time and urged any witnesses or people with CCTV footage to contact the force.
