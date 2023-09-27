John Fowler: Leicester man jailed after sexually abusing three boys
A man from Leicester who sexually abused three boys over a 14-year period has been jailed.
Police said John Fowler, 69, of Gainsborough Road, Knighton, committed the offences between 1990 and 2004.
Fowler was jailed for eight years at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday after being convicted, and was placed on the sex offenders register for life.
The court heard the victims were abused at his home address or when he had taken them to play sport.
Leicestershire Police said there may be other victims yet to come forward.
The first of Fowler's victims - who are now adults - contacted police in 2017 to report what had happened, with the second victim coming forward in 2019.
As a result of the investigation, a third victim was identified, who provided an account to police in 2020.
On 26 July, following a trial, Fowler was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault on a male person - two relating to one victim and the other relating to a second - and two counts of sexual assault relating to a third victim.
As well as the eight-year jail term, Fowler was disqualified from working with children.
'Other victims'
Det Con Joe Parker from Leicestershire Police said: "Fowler's victims have shown great courage both in recounting what happened to police and then again in court.
"We remain open-minded to the fact there may be other victims who may have been sexually abused by Fowler but have never contacted police.
"If this is the case, then I hope today's outcome may also encourage them to come forward. It's never too late to do so."
