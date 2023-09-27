Matthew Schofield: More arrests made in city murder investigation
- Published
Detectives investigating the death of a man who was assaulted in Leicester have arrested four more people.
Police found Matthew Schofield, 34, in Belgrave Road at 04:20 BST on 11 June and he was declared dead shortly afterwards.
Leicestershire Police said four men, aged 23, 25, 26 and 31, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The men remain in custody, the force added.
Officers said Mr Schofield had been attacked at 03:00 BST, close to the junction with Belgrave Circle.
Det Insp Mark Parish said: "The death of Mr Schofield is still being actively investigated and we are continuing to carry out a number of inquiries to help identify those who may have been involved.
"At the heart of this investigation is a family who are grieving the death of a loved one.
"They deserve to know the truth of what led to Mr Schofield's death and see that anyone who was responsible is brought to justice."
Mr Schofield's mother Emma Daniels has been visiting the area near where he died, leafleting and urging witnesses to come forward.
She said her son liked "hanging out with his brothers, cousins, friends and his sister".
"His life changed when he had his son," she said. "That was the best thing that had ever happened to him.
"I need to know what happened to him and his son needs to know in the future."
So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with Mr Schofield's death.
Three men, 20, 22 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder, are currently on police bail.
A fourth man, 24, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.
A 20-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, is also on police bail.
A further three men - one aged 18 and two aged 22 - were arrested on suspicion of murder and later released with no further action.
