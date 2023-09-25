Leicestershire: Two drivers die in Blaby bypass crash
Two drivers have died after a crash shut a road in Leicestershire.
Police said the collision on the A426 Blaby bypass in Whetstone was reported at 08:20 BST on Monday.
Officers remain at the scene and the road has been closed county bound between the Grove Road and Lutterworth Road roundabouts.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route as police inquiries remain ongoing.
