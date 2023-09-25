Carrie Slater death: Murder charge after fatal shooting
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was fatally shot in Leicestershire.
Police were called to a property in Kings Road in Long Clawson, near Melton Mowbray, on Thursday night where they found Carrie Slater with life-threatening injuries.
Ms Slater, 37, was taken to hospital but died on Saturday night.
Richard Basson, 44, has been charged with murder and is due before magistrates in Leicester later.
Mr Basson, of Kings Road, Long Clawson, has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon of a length less than 30/60cm (11.8/23.6in) and possession of ammunition without a certificate.
'Devastated'
In a statement released by Leicestershire Police, Ms Slater's family said: "Carrie was loved by all of us. She was a daughter and beloved sister to her siblings.
"We are still coming to terms with what happened.
"It's difficult to put into words how we are feeling, but nothing we say is going to bring her back.
"She grew up in Grantham and we know there are people there who will be devastated to learn that she is no longer with us."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X (formerly Twitter), or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.