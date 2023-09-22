Leicester: Man charged with sexual offences found after appeal
- Published
A man charged with sexual offences against a child has been arrested for breaching his court bail conditions.
Police said Tadiwanashe Dzikiti, of Denham Close, Leicester, was charged earlier this month following an incident in Cort Crescent.
An appeal was made to find him after he was understood to have breached the conditions of his release.
The 21-year-old man was arrested in South Wales on Thursday and remains in custody, Leicestershire Police said.
Mr Dzikiti appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 4 September after being charged with one count of sexual assault of a child and three counts of sexual communication with a child.
He was released on bail with a number of conditions, police said.
Police attempted to find Mr Dzikiti after he was understood to have breached these conditions.
He was also wanted after failing to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates' Court in relation to drug offences.
Police have thanked the public who came forward with information after an appeal was launched on 11 September.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.