Morocco earthquake: Firefighters return home after rescue mission
- Published
Two Leicestershire firefighters who have returned home from earthquake-hit Morocco have spoken of the "devastation" they witnessed.
Watch managers Steve Willatt and Chris Geary formed part of an international search and rescue team looking for survivors among the wreckage.
More than 3,000 people are known to have died in the tremor - the country's deadliest in 60 years.
The pair said they felt proud to have been able to help.
More than 60 firefighters from 14 UK fire services travelled with medics to the north African country.
The team treated injured people and searched for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings in the mountains of Asni.
Mr Willatt, who was also deployed to Turkey in March, led a 20-person team to one of the villages to assess the area with specialist equipment.
"Villages which used to be on the side of a mountain were just wiped away," he said.
Both men said they felt a "sense of pride" at representing UK fire services but felt a "great sense of loss" for the Moroccan people.
Mr Willatt said the group experienced an aftershock during their time on the ground, describing the experience as "scary".
"We landed at Marrakesh airport in the dark and we couldn't see a lot but once the sun came up and we started going to the Atlas mountains, that is when you see the devastation," he said.
"We were greeted by displaced people who had lost everything, their homes and families, but they were really pleased to see us.
"You have seen the suffering that the people have had and it was really good to get back home and get a big hug."
Mr Geary added: "When we were driving past these villages, the houses have been destroyed and they're living out of tents.
"All [the people] can do is thank you as you're driving by because they know you are there to help them - it is quite humbling.
"Sometimes you can't [keep your emotions in check] you might take a moment for yourself but other times you focus on the task in hand."
On his return home, he added: "It was nice to get a hug and realise just what you've got at home."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.