Melton Mowbray: Murder arrest after man found dead
A 69-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a property in Leicestershire.
Emergency services were called to Ferneley Crescent, Melton Mowbray at 23:50 BST on Wednesday after reports a man was unresponsive.
Leicestershire Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was arrested at the address and remained in custody on Thursday afternoon.
Officers have appealed for information.
Det Insp Emma Matts said: "Our investigation to ascertain what happened is very much in its early stages and officers will be in the area today carrying out further enquiries.
"Police will be speaking to those living in the area and I'd ask anyone who heard or saw anything unusual to come forward."
