Girl, 10, inspires postbox for letters to lost loved ones
- Published
People will be able to send letters to loved ones they have lost after a memorial postbox was installed.
The white postbox has been erected at Thorpe Road Cemetery in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.
It was inspired by 10-year-old Matilda, who wanted to write to her grandparents after they died.
Every letter posted will be imprinted with wildflower seeds and later planted to create a "tangible and lasting memorial".
The postbox, which has been installed near the cemetery's car park, is available for all residents and visitors.
It is one of several around the country that have been set up, inspired by Matilda's story.
Matilda came up with the idea for a memorial post box at the Gedling Crematorium in Nottinghamshire earlier this year, after telling her mum she wanted to write to her late grandparents.
"It's a way to just express your emotions and just to say what you want to say to them," Matilda told the BBC.
Since then memorial postboxes have even been installed in cemeteries in Australia and the United States.
The new postbox in Melton Mowbray will be serviced and maintained by Melton Borough Council, meaning that postage stamps are not required.
The council said every message posted "will be treated with the utmost care, respect and confidentiality, with the contents being kept private between the sender and recipient".
The local authority added that cards would be collected periodically and imprinted with wildflower seeds, before being planted in a dedicated wildflower area.
Margaret Glancy, portfolio holder for governance, environment and regulatory services, said: "The installation of this postbox is a heartwarming addition to the community that I hope will provide comfort and help those who are grieving."
