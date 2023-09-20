Queen statue in Oakham approved despite opposition
Plans to erect a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II, believed to be England's first permanent memorial to the monarch, have been approved.
The 7ft (2.1m) bronze statue will be installed outside Oakham Library.
Rutland County Council received 41 objections and 33 letters of support for the plans during the consultation.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the planning committee said concerns about the statue's size and location were not enough to turn the idea down.
The statue will be positioned on a grassy area near the junction of Catmos Street and Stamford Road.
A popular peacock flower feature already on the site will be relocated.
Concerns were raised about its size, location and potential distraction risk for drivers at the nearby mini roundabout.
One resident said: "I am over the moon to have the Queen opposite my house.
"I cannot think of anything I would want more - I am so happy.
"I cannot understand why people don't want this because it's absolutely marvellous."
Chair of Oakham Town Council Sally-Anne Wadsworth said local opinions on the statue were divided, with some unhappy about the £125,000 cost.
"The majority of the donations have been made by private people," she said.
"Oakham Town Council have granted £5,000.
"Maybe we should have done more research on it before we offered the £5,000 but we've done it and we're sticking by it."
Ms Wadsworth said she thinks it will be a popular attraction for tourists coming to visit the town's castle and museum.
Work to create the statue, which depicts a young Queen in the 1950s or early 1960s, was already well under way.
Sculptor Hywel Pratley has made a clay model and silicone moulds were used to produce an exact copy.
These have been given a fibreglass shell and were then due to be cast in wax before the first trial bronze pouring this week.
