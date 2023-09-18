Ashby de la Zouch: Car half-submerged in floodwater under bridge

Car stuck in flood water in Tamworth Road, Ashby de la Zouch, LeicestershireMichael Nicholls
The fire service said the driver of the Tesla was unable to open the car door but managed to get out
By Sonia Kataria
A car has been left half-submerged in floodwater following heavy rainfall in Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Tamworth Road in Ashby de la Zouch just after 04:30 BST on Monday.

The driver of the Tesla was unable to open the car door but managed to get out, the fire service said.

Leicestershire Police said they have received multiple reports of flooding in North West Leicestershire.

Tamworth Road, which runs under a railway bridge, has been closed.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service
The car remained in the water after crews left the scene

Drivers have been told to avoid the A511 Hoo Ash roundabout, in Ashby De La Zouch, due to flooding and find an alternative route.

National Highways said the A42 southbound exit slip road, leading to A511, near Ashby, was closed.

It warned of a two-mile congestion on the approach and delays.

The fire service warned people "do not drive into flood water".

