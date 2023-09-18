Leicester disorder: Panellists named for review into unrest
- Published
Three panellists have been appointed to sit on an independent review into unrest that took place in Leicester.
Tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities culminated in large-scale disorder in September 2022.
Dozens were arrested after days of vandalism, assaults, and attacks on property.
The panellists will work alongside Lord Ian Austin, who was chosen to lead the review earlier this year.
Selected by communities secretary, Michael Gove, the panellists are:
- Dr Samir Shah: A former commissioner for the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, former chair of an independent race equality think tank, and member of the Holocaust Commission
- Professor Hilary Pilkington: A professor of sociology at the University of Manchester and fellow of the UK Academy of Social Sciences
- Dr Shaaz Mahboob: Head of digital development at NHS England and vice chair of British Muslims for Secular Democracy
The role of the panel will be to establish the facts of what took place and present an analysis of the causes of the unrest, the government said.
It will also make recommendations for how similar events could be prevented and set out proposals for strengthening social cohesion locally.
Lord Austin said it was vital the review was comprehensive and even-handed.
He said: "We want to listen to people in Leicester to understand last year's events, what can be learned from them and how communities in the city can work together to prevent problems in future.
"The diverse panel brings together a wealth of experience and knowledge, which should result in an honest, frank and productive review."
The panel is expected to publish the findings of the review next year.
