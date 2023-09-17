Leicester: Taxi passenger killed and 2 seriously hurt in crash
- Published
A woman has been killed in a crash involving a taxi in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police were called to the crash involving the black Peugeot E7 XS cab and a silver Vauxhall Astra at 20:23 BST on Saturday.
The force said a woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, at the junction of Glenfield Road and Westfield Road.
She was a passenger in the taxi along with a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s who were seriously injured.
They are currently being treated in hospital.
The drivers of both vehicles were also taken to hospital and later discharged.
Detectives said a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving and remains in custody.
Det Con Maggie Langton, of Leicestershire Police, said: "Sadly this incident has resulted in a woman losing her life and another two people are currently in hospital with serious injuries."
She appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage to contact the police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.