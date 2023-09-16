Leicester: Former world's longest rail tunnel to allow visitors
A railway tunnel that was once the longest in the world is to open to the public again as part of a series of heritage days.
Glenfield Railway Tunnel in Leicester was one mile (1.6km) long when it opened in 1832. It was used to transport coal into the city.
When the railway closed in the 1960s, the tunnel was bought by Leicester City Council for £5.
It will open over the weekend as part of a heritage festival.
The council said the annual festival of Heritage Open Days would allow the public to explore the city's historic sites and buildings that are not normally accessible.
These will also include walking tours of the Greyfriars legal quarter, with commentary covering the period from 1750 to 2021.
Leicester Mayor Peter Soulsby said: "Every year, this festival provides an opportunity to celebrate Leicester's 2,000 years of history by exploring some of the city's finest heritage buildings."
