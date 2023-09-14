Stephen Graham: Celebrities star at Leicestershire surgery reopening
Actors Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters have cut the ribbon at a newly revamped doctors' surgery near their Leicestershire home.
Hollywood star Graham and his wife Walters, an acclaimed actor and producer, joined more than 200 people for the official reopening of the surgery in Ibstock, near Coalville.
The surgery has been expanded and modernised in a £780,000 project.
The reopening, on Sunday, was described as a "joyous occasion".
Graham, who has appeared in Hollywood blockbusters including Pirates of the Caribbean and The Irishman, and Walters, who recently starred in ITV medical thriller Malpractice, moved to Leicestershire from London several years ago and regularly attend events in the village.
Dr Fatima Houghton, a partner at the practice, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Before the work, the building was extremely old and dated.
"We delayed redecorating it as we knew we would be extending. We are a real community practice.
"We are a close team and are really happy we have the capacity in terms of rooms simply because we used to not be able to fit everyone in.
"The patients have praised it highly and have been brilliant throughout this process."
Dr Houghton said the surgery renovation was funded with contributions from developers, who have built housing estates in the area, and a business loan.
