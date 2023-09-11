Leicester: Man charged with sexual offences wanted by police
- Published
A man charged with sexual offences against a child is wanted by police after breaching his bail conditions.
Tadiwanashe Dzikiti, 21, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 4 September charged with one count of sexual assault of a child and three counts of sexual communication with a child after an incident in the city.
Dzikiti was then released, but is said to have breached his bail conditions.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999.
Dzikiti was also due to face drug charges at West Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 5 September, but failed to appear, police said.
He is said to have connections to a number of areas of Birmingham, including Ward End, Handsworth, Lozells and East Handsforth and is thought to have travelled by train frequently before his arrest.
Det Insp Kevin Hames said: "For anyone who has information or thinks they may have seen Dzikiti during the last week, please do come forward. Your information could assist with helping us to piece together his movements."
