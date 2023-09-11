Leicester: Arrests after man injured in fight near theatre
- Published
A man is undergoing treatment in hospital after suffering a head injury in a fight in Leicester city centre.
Leicestershire Police said the fight happened at about 21:00 BST on Saturday outside Curve theatre in Rutland Street.
A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent have been released on bail.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
The area was busy at the time, the force added, and officers were particularly interested to speak with anyone who had relevant footage of the fight.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.