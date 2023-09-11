Antoin Akpom: Memorial held for murdered football coach
Dozens have gathered to remember a 20-year-old football coach who was murdered in a street 10 years ago.
Antoin Akpom was stabbed with a kitchen knife after a confrontation in Kent Street, Leicester, in September 2013.
A memorial was held on Saturday at the site where he lost his life and a minute's silence was held by players at Mr Akpom's former club.
His mother, who set up the Antoin Akpom Achievements Foundation, said her son would be proud of his legacy.
Cheryl Armatrading said her son was "the glue" in the community.
"He would be proud that he could still, his legacy, bring people together," she said.
Among those to attend the memorial was Zakariya Islam, who was just 10 when Mr Akpom died.
He said his former primary school teacher made a lasting impression on him.
"He was the energy in the room, he led us, he was the leader of the pack," he said.
"There were other assistant teachers but we always looked at Mr Akpom."
At Leicester Nirvana FC, where he volunteered as a youth team coach, players walked out with his name on their top and observed a one-minute silence before kick off.
The charity set up following Mr Akpom's death uses sport and dance to try to reduce youth violence.
The memorial also provided an opportunity to reflect on its achievements and to focus on future work.
Hussain Hussain received a life sentence for Mr Akpom's murder in 2014.
