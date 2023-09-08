Leicester: Police name Gabriela Kosilko murder suspect who died in custody
- Published
A man who died in police custody following the disappearance of a woman has been named by police.
Sebastian Zarnoch, 30, was being held on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of Gabriela Kosilko, said Leicestershire Police.
He was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday morning and pronounced dead shortly after.
Later that day, police found a body, believed to be Ms Kosilko's, but formal identification has not taken place.
Officers have established the pair were known to each other.
The 26-year-old was reported missing on Friday when she failed to return home after her shift at work the previous evening.
The force said Ms Kosilko was last seen at a shop in Fosse Road North at about 11:30 BST on Thursday, where she bought food and drinks.
Her car, a red Audi A1, was found in Ratby Lane, Leicester, at 16:20 on Friday, the force said.
A body was recovered in woodland in the Groby Pool area, west of the city, on Wednesday, following police searches.
Because Mr Zarnoch died in police custody, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has begun an independent investigation.
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team, said: "We continue to investigate the full circumstances surround Gabriela's death so please get in touch if you have any information that could assist.
"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death and as such the investigation file will be submitted to the coroner to be heard as part of the inquest."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.