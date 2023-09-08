Leicester: 'Inadequate' care agency put into special measures
A Leicestershire care agency which looks after young people with autism and learning difficulties has been placed into special measures.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected 2M Health & Home Care Service Ltd in Birstall in May after receiving concerns about its standards of care.
Inspectors said they found the people the agency cared for were not able to "lead their best lives".
It will now be kept under close review by the CQC to improve its standards.
The CQC's report published today, which gives 2M the lowest possible rating of "inadequate", said the culture at the agency was "not acceptable".
Inspectors found "risks weren't assessed, monitored, or managed well by staff and care plans lacked detail about individual needs".
People who were at risk of choking had no risk assessments in place for staff to support them to eat safely or respond if they choked.
Inspectors also said people using the service were "not fully protected from the risk of abuse and improper treatment" as not all staff had received safeguarding training.
'Not acceptable'
At its last inspection in 2019, the agency, which cares for 32 people in their homes, received an overall rating of 'good'.
It has now been given ratings of "requires improvement" for the standard of its care, effectiveness and responsiveness and "inadequate" for safety and leadership - leading to an overall rating of inadequate.
Craig Howarth, CQC deputy director of operations in the Midlands, said: "We expect health and social care providers to guarantee autistic people and people with a learning disability the safety, choices, dignity, and independence that most people take for granted.
"It was not acceptable that leaders were allowing a culture to exist where people weren't being given the opportunity to lead their best lives."
A spokesperson for the agency said: "The service provider is working with other agencies to make improvements.
"We already have an action plan in place and are working with the local authority."
Mr Howarth said the CQC will "not hesitate to take action" if sufficient progress has not been made on reinspection.
