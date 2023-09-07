Leicester: Body found in search for woman as murder suspect dies in cell
Police searching for a missing woman have found a body and confirmed a man held over her disappearance has died in custody.
Gabriela Kosilko, 26, from Leicester, was reported missing on Friday when she failed to return home after her shift at work the previous evening.
A 30-year-old man, held on suspicion of kidnap, was further arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was found unresponsive in his cell early on Wednesday and pronounced dead.
Leicestershire Police said a body was recovered in woodland in the Groby Pool area, to the west of the city, on Wednesday afternoon.
While formal identification has yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Ms Kosilko.
It is believed Ms Kosilko and the man were known to each other.
The force said his death meant a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which was investigating.
A spokesperson said it would "fully co-operate" with the IOPC's inquiry.
Police said Ms Kosilko was last seen at a shop in Fosse Road North, where she bought food and drinks, at about 11:30 BST on Thursday.
Her car, a red Audi A1, was found in Ratby Lane, Leicester, at 16:20 on Friday.
Police said all cordons, including one that was behind a Tesco store in Beaumont Leys, had been now been lifted.
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski said: "If you were driving along Newtown Linford Lane around 2:20pm on Friday, please check your dashcam footage and get in touch if you captured a red Audi A1 parked on the side of the road or saw anyone driving it or sitting in the vehicle.
"Equally, if you were in Ratby Lane area during Friday afternoon, please get in touch if you saw the vehicle or anything which seemed unusual or caused you concern.
"We would also like to reassure the local community who have been affected by the events of the last few days that officers will remain in the area while further inquiries are conducted."
