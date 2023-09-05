Gabriela Kosilko: Man arrested as police search for missing woman
- Published
Police searching for a Leicester woman who has gone missing have arrested a man.
Gabriela Kosilko, 26, was reported missing on Friday when she failed to return home after her shift at work the previous evening.
Searches are being conducted in the Newtown Linford Lane area and around Groby Pool, the force said.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remains in police custody.
Leicestershire Police said Ms Kosilko was last seen at a shop in Fosse Road North at about 11:30 BST on Thursday, where she bought food and drinks.
Her car, a red Audi A1, was found in Ratby Lane, Leicester, at 16:20 on Friday, the force said.
An area behind Tesco in Beaumont Leys was cordoned off as part of the investigation, but that scene has since been lifted.
Water searches have been ongoing in the Groby Pool area on Tuesday.
Det Insp Laura Sanderson from the force's missing person's operation team, said: "As time goes by we are growing increasingly concerned for Gabriela's welfare.
"Since she was last seen in Fosse Road North there have been no further sightings of her.
"However, we believe that the location of where her vehicle was seen and located may hold the key to helping us find Gabriela."
Anyone who was driving or walking in the locations where Gabriela is believed to have been present is urged to contact police if they saw anything of concern.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.