Leicestershire cyclist's widow hails fundraiser's 'fabulous legacy'
A woman said she had tears in her eyes after completing a run in her husband's memory.
John Holubjowsky, from Leicestershire, was just 28 miles (45km) from the finish of a Land's End to John O'Groats cycle ride when he suffered a fatal heart attack on 18 June last year.
Now, his widow Keeley, their daughter and friends have taken part in a 10K run to "keep John's legacy alive".
They have raised more than £3,670 for Mr Holubjowsky's dedicated charity.
Mr Holubjowsky was attempting to ride the length of Britain, for which he had been training for six months with an organised group, when he collapsed and died.
The 58-year-old, of Stoney Stanton, who had previously run marathons and half-marathons, had been fundraising for hospice charity Loros, which cared for his mother and a close friend.
He raised almost £7,000 for the hospice in Glenfield, Leicestershire, which he had supported for 15 years.
Ms Holubjowsky, 52, said she had been struggling to cope with his death, but wanted to "do something positive in his memory".
Her team was among hundreds of others taking part in the Wolf Run obstacle-based challenge, held in Warwickshire on Saturday.
"As well as it being a physical and mental challenge, the course was emotional for all of us because we were doing it for John. We had a few tears," Ms Holubjowsky said.
She said she had been "overwhelmed with all the support", adding: "John left a fabulous legacy and motivated us to continue with his kindness of giving."
Emma Jones, from Loros, said: "John was an amazing man and an incredible supporter of Loros, and we're so very grateful that Keeley is continuing his legacy in this way."
