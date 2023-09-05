Leicester: Police seek man over cricket match brawl
- Published
Police have issued an image of a man they want to find following a 30-man brawl in a Leicester park.
Violence broke out after a cricket match at Rushey Fields Recreation Ground on 16 July.
Leicestershire Police said four people were injured in the fighting as the men armed themselves with weapons including cricket bats.
The force said 13 men have so far been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Ten of them have been released on bail as police inquiries continue.
The other three were subsequently released and face no further action.
Officers said they believed the man in the CCTV images could have significant information about the fight, which happened at 19:15 BST.
A dispersal order was issued after the fight and the force carried out extra weekend patrols in parks in the east of the city to try to reassure the public.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.