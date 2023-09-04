Loughborough: Camera to be used to catch littering motorists
A camera which detects rubbish being thrown from vehicles is to be used to tackle littering in Loughborough.
Charnwood Borough Council said the camera uses artificial intelligence and is triggered when items, such as cigarette ends, coffee cups and drinks cans, are illegally discarded.
The device will be used on the town's busy Warwick Way for a 12-week trial period.
Motorists caught littering will face £150 fines.
The council said the technology, developed by a specialist firm, would identify offenders using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR).
Clamp down
If the trial proves a success, the council said it could deploy the devices in other locations in the town.
Liz Blackshaw, the authority's lead member for communities and neighbourhoods, said: "It is the first time the technology has been used in the borough and the trial will gives us an opportunity to review its effectiveness.
"I hope this pilot will help clamp down on those who think chucking rubbish out of a vehicle is acceptable and make them consider holding onto their litter until they get home.
"Whether litter is being dropped in the street or thrown from a vehicle, it is absolutely unnecessary and completely avoidable.
"Not only does it make areas look untidy, but it can take years to degrade and be harmful to wildlife."
