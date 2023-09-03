Sea of colour as thousands turn out for Leicester Pride
Thousands of people have attended Leicester's annual Pride event.
A parade took place through the city on Saturday as people made their way to the main festival site in Abbey Park.
The event marked the 15th year celebrating diversity and inclusion in Leicester with live music and fireworks.
The city council said about 10,000 people attend the event each year, including about 2,000 who take part in the parade.
Leicester Pride has grown from a small event based in the city to a full-scale festival.
