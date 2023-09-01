Leicester school shuts over concrete panel safety fears
A Leicester school has been forced to shut just days into the new school year because of concrete safety fears.
The Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy, in Roborough Green, Thurnby Lodge, will close its doors on Friday and Monday as some buildings could be dangerous.
More than 100 schools in England which have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) panels have been told to take immediate action.
Officials at the school said they were trying to keep disruption to a minimum.
Willowbrook Mead is run by The Mead Educational Trust (TMET) which said it had been contacted by the Department for Education (DfE) to warn a section of the school building contained potentially dangerous concrete panels.
'Concerning news'
RAAC panels - a lightweight form of concrete used to build schools from the 1950s until the mid 1990s - have led to a number of structural failures.
The DfE has recently changed its guidance to schools on the management of buildings which contain RAAC, and has instructed that any affected spaces should be vacated.
This means the main office and key stage two block at the school have been closed so safety measures can be taken.
Pupils are set to continue their learning online, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
TMET CEO Sarah Ridley said: "Of course the safety of pupils and staff is our first priority so we are taking every precaution so that no one is put at risk.
"We know this news will be concerning for everyone. We are doing everything we can to keep the inconvenience for families to an absolute minimum."
