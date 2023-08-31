Racing driver dies in crash at Mallory Park vintage car event
A racing driver has died following a crash at a vintage car event.
Leicestershire Police said it was called to the Mallory Park circuit, near Hinckley, at 14:14 BST on Saturday but that the driver was declared dead at the scene.
The circuit had been hired for a day of racing managed by the Vintage Sports Car Club.
Mallory Park's operator Real Motorsport named the driver and expressed condolences to his family.
In a statement, it said: "In the second race of the day, competitor Roger Twelvetrees was involved in an incident on the back straight, but despite the on-circuit medical team's immediate assistance, Roger sadly succumbed to his injuries."
"All the staff and management at Mallory Park send the family of Roger their most sincere condolences."
It said an investigation into the incident was under way.
Leicestershire Police said: "Our inquiries continue on behalf of HM Coroner and identification of the deceased will be a matter for the coroner."
