Leicestershire litter-picker 'addicted and dedicated' to hobby
A volunteer litter-picker who has collected more than 900 bags of rubbish in the past year has said he is "addicted and dedicated" to his hobby.
Scott Gibbins, 55, a member of South Leicestershire Litter Wombles, started collecting litter four years ago.
During his day job at an airfield, he collects about one to two bags a day, and also picks litter at the weekends, on his own and as part of the group.
"As long as there's litter around, I can't help but pick it up," he said.
'Absolutely love it'
Mr Gibbins said most of the rubbish he picked up was recyclable, including cans and bottles.
But he and his group have also found a sword, a French horn and a bayonet, from the 1800s.
"I'm addicted and dedicated - I absolutely love it," he said.
Mr Gibbins said he picked litter for the fresh air, exercise and sense of achievement - and for the benefit of wildlife.
"I'm out most times early-doors because I can beat the traffic," he said.
He has even inspired his boss, Abbie Elliot-Burke, to get involved.
"I love what he's doing for the environment," she said.
However, Mr Gibbins said litter-picking could be a tough job, with thick brambles among the hazards.
"I've not done a litter-pick unless I've got blood on my head or blood on my arms," he said.
